Roundup: Niles wins WMOVA Silver Division title, Bucks runner-up at Loy Norrix

NILES — The Niles varsity volleyball team won the Silver Division of the 18-team WMOVA Scholarship Tournament Saturday.

The Vikings advanced to the Silver Division, where they defeated Okemos 28-26 and 25-19, West Ottawa 25-23 and 25-17 before defeating Grand Rapids West Catholic 25-21 and 25-19.

In pool play, Niles lost to Caledonia (25-20, 25-17), defeated East Grand Rapids (25-17, 25-14), lost to West Ottawa (25-19, 25-18) and defeated Northview 25-18, 25-19. Niles went into the Silver Division bracket as the No. 3 seed.

“This has been an incredible week for our team,” said Niles Coach Jenny Nate. “On Monday, we went 5-0 to win the Vicksburg Six Pack, on Tuesday, we went 2-1 at Hamilton, on Wednesday, we swept Sturgis in our first Wolverine Conference match, and today, we went 5-2 against some incredibly tough teams to capture the Silver Championship. So, overall, we went 13-3 this week and are now 20-6 on the season, and it’s only week two.”

Nate has been impressed with how hungry her team has been and willing to work to be the best team it can be.

“I absolutely love coaching this team. Their energy and work ethic is amazing,” she said. “They understand the importance of improving daily. They are really digging in and working hard on having balanced scoring amongst our hitters, consistent, aggressive serving, and smarter offensive play.”

Niles is back on the court Wednesday as it travels to Allegan for a Wolverine Conference match, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Buchanan Volleyball

The Bucks finished second at the Kalamazoo Loy Norrix Invitational Saturday.

Buchanan (4-2) lost to St. Joseph 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13, defeated Union 25-6, 25-9 and 25-5 before beating Cassopolis 25-21 and 25-21.

In the championship match, the Bucks lost to St. Joseph again, this time 25-16 and 25-12.

Faith Carson had a big day at the net with 24 kills and 18 blocks. Josie West finished with 16 kills, 20 digs and nine aces. Hailey Jonatzke led Buchanan with 29 digs. Alea Fisher had 23 digs.

Alyvia Hickok had a team-high 40 assists.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats were 1-3 at the Bronson Invitational Saturday.

Brandywine lost to Edwardsburg 25-22, 17-25 and 25-12 and Madison 25-18, 16-25 and 15-9 before beating Vicksburg 25-22 and 25-22. The Bobcats dropped their final match of the day to host Bronson 25-19 and 25-16.

Kadence Brummitt led the team with 37 kills and 20 digs. She also had four aces. Liz Stockdale finished with 22 digs and 53 assists. Haley Scott added 14 kills and a team-high six aces.

Brandywine is now 4-5-1 on the year.