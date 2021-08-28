UPDATED: Niles JV 3-1 at Portage Central, freshmen second at Portage Northern

PORTAGE — The Niles JV volleyball team went 3-1 at the Portage Central Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (15-2-2) lost to Hudsonville 25-14 and 15-13, defeated Gull Lake 25-21 and 25-9, defense St. Joseph 25-20 and 25-17 before wrapping up pool play with a 25-23 and 25-11 win over East Kentwood.

The crossover matches scheduled for the day were canceled due to the heat index inside the gymnasium, according to Niles Coach Sammee Schaller.

“Today was a challenge for us and the girls did great,” she said. “We had three girls out injured and had to play with nine girls today. It was very hot, and was very hard to keep the courts dry. The girls did the best they could with staying focused on the court given the heat index.”

Schaller was pleased with her team’s effort despite the challenging conditions.

“I am extremely happy with how the girls finished the day being 3-1,” she said. “They were scrappy and played big when they needed to.”

Niles will travel to Allegan Wednesday for a Wolverine Conference match.

Freshman volleyball

PORTAGE — The Niles freshmen volleyball team went 3-1 to finish second at the Portage Northern Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (8-2) defeated Sturgis 25-15, 25-5 and 25-9, lost to the host Huskies 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21, defeated Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25-11 and 25-12 and defeated Portage Northern 25-21 and 25-21 in the semifinals.

In the finals, Battle Creek Lakeview defeated Niles 25-21 and 25-14.

“We came out strong and we’re able to have very aggressive offense during the day,” said Niles Coach Carly Barton. “We faced portage northern in pool play losing in three matches, we came back and beat them in bracket play. The girls overcame a lot today and played their hearts out. We finished off the tournament with a great game against Lakeview. With this being the most aggressive team we have faced so far, the girls did a fantastic job staying with them the whole game.”

Game statistics can be found in Daily Data (Aug. 28) at leaderpub.com.