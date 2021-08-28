August 30, 2021

UPDATED: Niles JV 3-1 at Portage Central, freshmen second at Portage Northern

By Scott Novak

Published 6:17 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

PORTAGE — The Niles JV volleyball team went 3-1 at the Portage Central Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (15-2-2) lost to Hudsonville 25-14 and 15-13, defeated Gull Lake 25-21 and 25-9, defense St. Joseph 25-20 and 25-17 before wrapping up pool play with a 25-23 and 25-11 win over East Kentwood.

The crossover matches scheduled for the day were canceled due to the heat index inside the gymnasium, according to Niles Coach Sammee Schaller.

“Today was a challenge for us and the girls did great,” she said. “We had three girls out injured and had to play with nine girls today. It was very hot, and was very hard to keep the courts dry. The girls did the best they could with staying focused on the court given the heat index.”

Schaller was pleased with her team’s effort despite the challenging conditions.

“I am extremely happy with how the girls finished the day being 3-1,” she said. “They were scrappy and played big when they needed to.”

Niles will travel to Allegan Wednesday for a Wolverine Conference match.

 

Freshman volleyball

PORTAGE — The Niles freshmen volleyball team went 3-1 to finish second at the Portage Northern Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (8-2) defeated Sturgis 25-15, 25-5 and 25-9, lost to the host Huskies 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21, defeated Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25-11 and 25-12 and defeated Portage Northern 25-21 and 25-21 in the semifinals.

In the finals, Battle Creek Lakeview defeated Niles 25-21 and 25-14.

“We came out strong and we’re able to have very aggressive offense during the day,” said Niles Coach Carly Barton. “We faced portage northern in pool play losing in three matches, we came back and beat them in bracket play. The girls overcame a lot today and played their hearts out. We finished off the tournament with a great game against Lakeview. With this being the most aggressive team we have faced so far, the girls did a fantastic job staying with them the whole game.”

Game statistics can be found in Daily Data (Aug. 28) at leaderpub.com.

Print Article

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths