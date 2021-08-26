Niles City Council approves downtown events

NILES — After COVID-19 canceled 2020 events across the country, beloved community events are finally starting to make a comeback, as evidenced by action taken Monday by the Niles City Council.

During its regular meeting Monday, the Niles City Council approved three community events. The first approved was the Niles High School Homecoming Parade to be hosted Oct. 1, with approximately $500 to be charged to the police and fire payroll funds.

The second approved was the 2021 Apple Festival to be hosted Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the festival grounds, 1740 Lake St., Niles. With the approval was approximately $4,650 to be charged to various departments.

The third event approved was the Niles-Buchanan YMCA’s 40th annual Thanksgiving Day Run and Walk. The council approved $250 to be charged to the street and police departments, along with waived fees.

Council member Jessica Nelson raised questions regarding the parade route, as it is scheduled to go through Second Street, which is currently barricaded off to allow for recreation and socialization at the Niles Outdoor Dining Experience, also known as the NODE.

Public Works Director Joe Ray said he did not believe the route, which accommodates the parade staging area and is considered to cause minimal traffic disruption, would be a problem. He said city workers would disassemble and move the barricades on Second Street.

“We are hoping we can drain [the barricades] and push them to the side without too much of a problem,” Ray said.

