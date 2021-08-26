August 26, 2021

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

By Submitted

Published 12:37 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A new play is taking the stage in Dowagiac.

The Beckwith Theatre, 100 New York Ave., Dowagiac, will present “The Outgoing Tide” a play by Bruce Graham next month. Showtimes will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 19.  Tickets are $15 and seats can be reserved by calling (269) 782-7653.

The Beckwith provided the following description of the play: “In a small cabin on the bank of Chesapeake Bay, Gunner has hatched an unorthodox plan to secure his family’s future but meets resistance from his wife and son, who have plans of their own. As winter approaches, the three must quickly find common ground and come to an understanding before the tide goes out. The Outgoing Tide is a darkly humorous and powerfully emotional play.”

The performance is being sponsored by Edward Jones — John Seculoff and Wood Fire Trattoria.

Print Article

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Fugitive arrested in Niles after fleeing rape, stalking charges set to be sentenced

Business

Venue 132 aims to bring upscale event space to downtown Dowagiac

Berrien County

MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for extreme heat

Cassopolis

ONE YEAR LATER: Cassopolis brothers happy to be alive following electrocution

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan first responder named Michigan EMS Practitioner of the Year

News

Fallen trees, cables cause Niles Township road closure

Dowagiac

SMC ETS awarded $1.8 million over five years to help local students find pathway to college

Cass County

Niles, Cassopolis organizations among MEC grantees

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs