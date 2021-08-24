August 24, 2021

Calley Ruff shot 43 to earn medalist honors as Dowagiac defeated host Vicksburg 209-216 Tuesday. (Leader file photo)

Roundup: Dowagiac tops Bulldogs, Eddies fall to Allegan in Wolverine openers

By Scott Novak

Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Wolverine Conference opened up league play Tuesday with Dowagiac defeating host Vicksburg and host Edwardsburg falling to Allegan.
The Chieftains, led by medalist Calley Ruff’s 43, shot 209 as a team. The Bulldogs finished with a team total of 216.

“It’s a good way to start the conference season,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “There are a lot of teams in the conference capable of shooting in the low 200s, so we should have some close matches in the coming weeks. We have Plainwell tomorrow [Wednesday] at Indian Lake and they are the favorites heading into the season. We will need to dip under 200 to stay with them.”

Besides Ruff, Dowagiac got a 48 from Rebecca Guernsey, a 55 from Anna Ironside, a 63 from Carlee Spagnoli and a 64 from Cora Wegner.

“We had three players tonight play in their first varsity event,” he said. “They did pretty good. Carlee Spagnoli had her best round tonight. Calley Ruff struggled at times, but rebounded well to shoot 43, best round of the night.”

Dowagiac and Plainwell will tee off at 4 p.m.

 

Allegan at Edwardsburg

Visiting Allegan edged Edwardsburg 209-216 at Four Lakes Country Club Tuesday.

The Eddies’ Chloe Baker tied the Tigers’ Zoe Bronkema for medalist honors with a 45.

“Tough day for both teams,” said Edwardsburg Coach Steve Wright. “We played well in stretches. Our one and two both started strong, but then had some tough holes down the stretch. I am really excited for this team. I think there is a lot of potential. We just need to be more consistent.”

Channing Green shot 47 for Edwardsburg, while Chelsea Zeismer shot 56, MacKenze Schaible shot 61 and Libby Hunsberger 62.

The Eddies host Three Rivers at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

Education

EPS to host virtual open houses

Cassopolis

Cassopolis schools adjust start times due to lack of bus drivers

News

MSP canine attacked by another dog

Business

New Dowagiac business center owners ready to invest in community

News

Residents call for safer crossing at Fort, M-51 intersection

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners address Third Street repairs

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

News

Primary care provider now seeing patients in Hartford

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair