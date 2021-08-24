August 24, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 16-23

By Submitted

Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Aug. 16

11:45 a.m. — 300 Block Center, disorderly persons

5:06 a.m. — Chestnut Towers, larceny complaint

8:42 a.m. — Creative Foam, assist other agency

8:26 a.m. — 300 Block Budlow, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

9:10 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

9:51 a.m. — Family Fare, collect prescription drugs

11:52 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, private property crash

1:45 p.m. — 100 Block N. Front, obstructing justice

3 p.m. — 100 Block Andrew, suspicious situation

5:15 p.m. — 200 Block Third, assist Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

5:32 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

5:57 p.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

7:30 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, larceny complaint

11:44 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil assist

 

Aug. 17

7:36 a.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, general assist

9:08 a.m. — 200 Block Sheldon, civil assist

10:37 a.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, general assist

11:45 a.m. — W. High/Maple, traffic stop

3 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

4:59 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist

 

Aug. 18

12:05 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, curfew violation resulting in citation

8 a.m. — Marcellus/Twin Lakes, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

9:15 a.m. — 100 Block Bradley, assault complaint

12:40 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, private property crash

2:25 p.m. — W. Division/N. Front, suspicious vehicle

4:27 p.m. — Depot, found property

8:55 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, civil dispute

9:40 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, general assist

9:50 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, welfare check

10:18 p.m. — Pokagon/M-51 S., traffic stop

11:20 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

 

Aug. 19

12:30 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, suspicious vehicle /persons

2:40 a.m. — Dailey, assist Tribal Police

11:28 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, larceny complaint

12:40 p.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, traffic stop

 

6 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

7:34 p.m. — Heddon Park, private property crash

8:08 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, arrest operating under the influence

9:10 p.m. — Decatur, assist Decatur PD K9 tracker

10:22 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, meth possession arrest

11 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint

 

 

Aug. 20

1:04 a.m. — 500 Block W. Railroad, civil dispute

6:39 a.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, suspicious situation

6:51 a.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, assault complaint

7:44 a.m. — 300 Block Michigan, hit and run traffic crash

8:30 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

8:23 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

8:35 a.m. — Pokagon/Cherry, general assist

11:21 a.m. — 100 Block W. Railroad, disorderly persons

12:14 p.m. — 500 Block Main, welfare check

12:53 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, civil dispute

2:36 p.m. — 100 Block Ashland, disorderly persons

7:30 p.m. — 100 Block Clyborn, civil dispute

7:40 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, assault complaint

9:14 p.m. — Police Department, general assist

 

Aug. 21

1:30 a.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

5 a.m. — Marcellus Hwy/Atwood, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

6:27 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

7:31 a.m. — Baymont Inn, civil assist

8:35 a.m. — Riverside Apartments, assault complaint resulting in arrest

9:47 a.m. — 700 Block Spruce, larceny complaint

10:03 a.m. — 400 Block E. Railroad, suspicious situation

12:27 p.m. — 100 Block North, suspicious situation

12:59 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, larceny complaint

2:37 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, disorderly persons

2:40 p.m. — Cass/Hill, animal complaint

4:30 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/E. Railroad, found property

7:09 p.m. — 400 Block West, civil dispute

8:05 p.m. — 200 Block Mcomber, assault complaint

10:09 p.m. — Riverside/E. Division, motorist assist

 

Aug. 22

3:30 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, larceny complaint

11 a.m. — 200 Block Dewey, general assist

12:06 p.m. — W. High/Pennsylvania, traffic crash

1:57 p.m. — 500 Block W. High, civil dispute

6:20 p.m. — Hillcrest Apartments, stalking complaint

7:35 p.m. — 100 Block Dewey, dog at large

8:30 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, civil dispute

 

Aug. 23

2:58 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, curfew violation

