August 24, 2021

Daniel Michael Lee, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021

July 24, 1958 — Aug. 13, 2021

Daniel Michael Lee, 63, of Cassopolis, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021, in South Bend, Indiana. He was born to the late Jack R. and Garnet J. (Witmer) Lee on July 24, 1958, in Goshen, Indiana. Dan was a retired truck driver who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his brother, Terry (Marilyn Riley) Lee; sisters, Jenny (Jim) Byrne and Katheryn (Jay) Swinehart, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Daniel will be held at Willowdale Park, 1320 Olive St., Elkhart, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6to 8 p.m.

