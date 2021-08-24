COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 933,394 cases, 20,123 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 14,515 COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 5,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 7,045 cases and 124 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 933,394 COVID-19 cases and 20,123 related deaths.

As of Friday, 65.2 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is aiming for 70 percent.