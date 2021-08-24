August 24, 2021

Brandywine 2-2-1 at Vicksburg Six Pack

By Staff Report

Published 9:10 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

VICKSBURG — The Brandywine volleyball team opened its 2021 season by going 2-2-1 at the Vicksburg Six Pack Monday.

The Bobcats defeated Lakeshore 25-24 and 25-23 before finishing the night beating host Vicksburg 25-23, 25-18. Brandywine split its match against Otsego, winning 25-16 and losing 6-25.

Niles and St. Joseph were both victorious over the Bobcats. The Vikings defeated Brandywine 25-14 and 25-14, while the Bears knocked off the Bobcats 25-22 and 25-14.

Kadence Brumitt had a big night with 26 kills, 11 aces, 19 digs and six blocks. Elizabeth Stockdale finished with six aces, nine kills, 18 assists, 13 digs and five blocks. Clara DePriest finished the night with five aces, 14 assists and eight digs. Haley Scott added seven kills and eight blocks. Olivia Laurita led the Bobcats with 24 digs.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Health Department hosts Back to School Bash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Moose Riders raise $2,000 for Cass County Cancer Services

Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts 30th annual Rod and Roll car show

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: United Way event donates 1,000 backpacks to Cass County students

Berrien County

Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

Cass County

Police pursuit ends in arrest

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies at site of M-62 crash

Cass County

Woman injured in early-morning Wayne Township crash

Cass County

Area residents sentenced on drug charges

Cassopolis

Multiple departments battling flames at Cassopolis home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair

Cass County

Council on Aging partners with Honor Credit Union to host ice cream social Aug. 25

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash