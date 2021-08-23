August 23, 2021

Police pursuit ends in arrest

By Staff Report

Published 9:53 am Monday, August 23, 2021

MASON TOWNSHIP — Police pursuit and Mason Township search warrant investigation has resulted in the arrest of an area individual.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that on Friday, his office conducted a search warrant in the 16000 block of Stateline Road in Mason Township.

A week-long collaborative investigation with the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit revealed that a suspect was involved in a firearm-related crime earlier in the week. As a result of the investigation, an absconder warrant was issued. During the search warrant, the suspect fled the residence but was apprehended after a short pursuit.

The search warrant was executed on the residence, and evidence of the prior firearms-related crime along with evidence of narcotics trafficking were located and secured.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility and lodged on the absconder warrant. Additional charges are being sent to the prosecutor for further review.

Assisting with the search warrant was the Cass County Warrant Service Team, Michigan Department of Corrections ARU, Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, Dowagiac Police Department, Edwardsburg Police Department, Pokagon Band Tribal Police and SEPSA Ambulance.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by police to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

 

