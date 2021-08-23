Honor Credit Union announces 12th annual Teacher Awards

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has announced its 12th annual Teacher Awards. According to brand representatives, Honor aims to recognize local teachers for the time and effort they dedicate throughout the school year. Teachers are invited to apply for the annual Teacher Awards by explaining in 200 words or less how they would use an additional $200 to benefit their classroom and students.

“Giving back to our teachers and schools is of the utmost importance to us,” said HCU Brand Specialist Kayla Smith in a press release. “What better way than for our educators to have the chance to be awarded a $200 Amazon digital gift card to use towards supplies needed for their classrooms.”

Seventy teachers will be recognized and awarded this year with a limit of one award per classroom. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 15, and winners will be notified by Nov. 12.

It is not a requirement for applicants to be a member of Honor Credit Union to be eligible to win. For complete details and to submit an entry for Honor’s Annual teacher Awards, visit honorcu.com/teachers.