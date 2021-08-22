Dowagiac spikers 3-1-1 at Lawton Invitational

LAWTON — The Dowagiac volleyball team opened its 2021 season going 3-1-1 at the Lawton Invitational Saturday.

The Chieftains defeated Hartford 21-8, 21-10, Comstock 21-13, 21-15 and Lawton 25-10 and 21-8. Dowagiac split with Bridgman, winning 21-18 and losing 21-20. Saugatuck defeated the Chieftains 21-18 and 21-18.

“It was a good start to our season,” said Dowagiac Coach Tony Hooley. “We served well, our veteran outside hitters played extremely well, and our blocking has improved. We need to continue to work on our passing accuracy, which will help our setters with their consistency and with our offense out of the middle.”

Junior Caleigh Wimberley had a big day as she had 19 kills, 17 digs and 16 aces. Senior Megan Davis finished with 27 kills and 15 digs. Senior Riley Stack added 15 kills, four blocks eight aces and 34 assists.

Senior Emma Allen had seven aces, five kills, five blocks and five assists, while sophomore Abbey Dobberstein finished with seven kills, four aces, three digs and three blocks. Sophomore Brooklyn Smith had 32 assists and four digs.

“Megan Davis and Caleigh Wimberley had tremendous performances all around and are great athletes to coach,” Hooley said.