August 20, 2021

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

By Debra Haight

Published 10:57 am Friday, August 20, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – A former Dowagiac Union Schools staff member was sentenced Friday in Cass County Court for inappropriate contact with a student.

Ricardo Lucio Jr., 23, of Telegraph Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted accosting children for immoral purposes and was sentenced to five years’ probation, credit for one day served, $3,558 in fines and to register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred in March 2020 in Dowagiac. Lucio was a staff member with the Dowagiac schools and had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old female student. He hugged and touched her in school. He also contacted her outside of school and asked her to send him nude photos.

The victim spoke before the sentencing and said she had finally gotten the confidence to tell others of Lucio’s actions.

“I kept quiet. I didn’t think anybody would believe me,” she said. “I’ll never be able to look at myself the same way. I’ll never regain the confidence I had and my family will never see me as happy as I was.”

Defense attorney Lanny Fisher noted that Lucio has moved on and now has a good job in Elkhart.

“This is going to require sex offender registration, and that is something that will stay with him and be a reminder of this behavior for a very long time,” he said.

Lucio apologized for his past behavior.

“My behavior was incredibly inappropriate,” he said.

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman said that the 14-year-old victim acted more like an adult than Lucio did.

“It’s a good thing she was adult enough to realize this was inappropriate,” he said. “If she had had sex with you, you would be looking at a prison sentence.”

“You’re playing with fire,” the judge added. “If you don’t change your interest in underage girls, plan on a long term behind bars.”

Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan Whan said the district worked with police during the investigation.

“We dealt with the situation to the best of our ability with the information we had at the time,” he said. “We cooperated with police when this situation was brought to our attention.”

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac pastor studying work of 19th Century abolitionist

Cass County

Dowagiac schools staff member to register as sex offender for inappropriate contact with student

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair Pedal Pull Contest a hit with children

Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office to get new K-9s

Berrien County

Buchanan’s Dargus earns reserve grand champion market hog at Berrien County Youth Fair

Cass County

Council on Aging partners with Honor Credit Union to host ice cream social Aug. 25

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department to host back to school events

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to district as student counselor

Business

Hidden Acres hosts first-ever Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

MSP Niles Post investigating fatal crash

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth