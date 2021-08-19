August 19, 2021

Niles freshmen, JV volleyball teams win Holland Tri

By Staff Report

Published 10:49 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

NILES — Both the Niles freshmen and JV volleyball team went 2-0 in winning the Holland Tri Thursday.

The freshmen team defeated Holland 25-9 and 25-11 before defeating Hasting 25-10 and 25-8. The JV squad defeated Holland 25-17 and 25-14 before defeating Allegan 25-8 and 25-7. It was the season opener for both teams.

 

Freshmen Volleyball

“For this being the first high school games for these freshmen, they definitely showed up,” said Niles Coach Carly Barton. “The girls came out strong and very confident. Only making a few errors here and there in the beginning, the girls put in hard work and dedication to sweep the whole tri.”

 

Game Statistics

Avery Tackett 23 points, 20 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs; Olivia Taberski 11 points, 6 aces, 4 assists; Jazmin Smith 9 points, 1 ace, 4 assists; Haylea Wilken 9 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 8 digs; Kloe Kiggins 6 points, 3 aces, 7 digs; Josslyn Maples 4 points, 3 aces, 11 digs; Kayla Kiggins 2 kills; Aubrey McIntosh 1 kill

 

JV Volleyball

“We started our first game off very off of our play, the girls were nervous,” said Niles Coach Sammee Shaller. “We were missing two of our girls and had a girl get injured in warm-ups. Once our nerves settled our team showed up and played good ball. We were focused, communicated well, and were confident in our play. This is exactly how we wanted to start our season off.”
Niles is back in action Friday as it plays in the Coloma Early Bird Invitational.

Game Statistics
Zoe Gondeck 13 kills, 3 blocks; Ilyee Wirick 1 ace, 10 points, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Anna Kennedy 2 aces, 5 points, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Kadie Bixby 6 aces, 13 points, 11 digs; Liz VanDePuette 1 ace, 5 points, 4 digs; Emerson Gerrard 3 aces, 8 points, 8 digs; Amirah Lee 4 aces, 8 points, 6 kills, 3 digs; Tia Cornelius 4 kills; Stella McDaniel 5 aces, 16 points, 2 kills, 27 assists, 7 digs

