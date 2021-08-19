ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

EDWARDSBURG — One local organization is hosting an event this weekend to help children celebrate their return to school.

The Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US-12, Edwardsburg, will host an outdoor movie night Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Entrance costs will be $5 per person or a maximum of $25 per family. The event will feature a showing of “Luca,” children’s games, bounce houses, a soccer cup competition and running races. The concession stand will be open to purchase food and drinks, and Sensational Scoops will be on hand selling ice cream. The movie will begin at dusk, and attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs.

In addition to other activities, the ESC will be providing free backpacks, sponsored by Meijer, to the first 50 children to arrive.

“We came up with the ideas of an outdoor movie night as a fun family event before school starts,” said Patty Patzer, of the ESC. “While determining what activities we would have that evening we decided it would be nice to provide filled backpacks to the kids attending. We approached Meijer, and they generously donated 50 backpacks with school supplies.”

Event sponsors include: Eagle Lake Marine, Welter Foundation, Jayson’s Service Center, Jerry and Dawn Bolock, Brenda Mortimer, Edwardsburg Conservation Club, Meijer, and G. W. Jones Bank.