Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was injured in a La Grange Township crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his officers responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Peavine Street near Dailey Road in La Grange Township around 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers stated Cory Ridenour, 29, of Dowagiac, lost control of his vehicle before running off the roadway and rolling his vehicle.

Pride Care Ambulance transported Ridenour to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for injuries sustained in the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor, and a safety belt was worn at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

The Dowagiac Fire Department assisted at the scene.