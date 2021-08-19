Brian Paul Hollingsworth, of Dowagiac

Feb. 1, 1965 — Aug. 17, 2021

Brian Paul Hollingsworth, 56, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

His life began Feb. 1, 1965, the sixth of seven children born to Ewells and Doris Hollingsworth.

Brian had a great sense of humor, which made him successful as a stand-up comedian. After becoming disabled he became proficient in building and repairing computers.

Brian will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one sister, Cynthia Hollingsworth, of Dowagiac, Michigan; two brothers, Don (Sandra) Hollingsworth, of South Bend, Indiana, Kenneth (Dianne) Hollingsworth, of Cedar Hill, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Chiquita Hollingsworth, Jackie Hawthorne, Deadria Murray; and one brother, Ewells “Tracy” Hollingsworth, Jr.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan.

Mr. Hollingsworth’s remains will be laid to rest beside his mother in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.