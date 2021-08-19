Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

BERRIEN SPRINGS – Barks and cheers were at full force as youth and parents prepared their dogs for the dog show contest.

On Wednesday, Youth ranging from ages 7 to 19 competed for the Berrien County Youth Fair overall grand champion dog showman.

“All the kids did a great job, and they made it very hard for me to decide a winner,” said Jill Rauh, dog show judge.

Numbers of youth and dogs are down this year at the Berrien County Youth Fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

“It has been very hard for the kids to practice because of the pandemic,” said Barbara Schoene, Town and Country Paws and Pals 4-H Club leader. “They had to work very hard and overcome the challenges.”

Rally Grand Overall

Champion- Paige Mckean

Reserve – Matthew Obrien

JR Handling Grand Overall

Champion – Darlene Mattson

Reserve – Paige Mckean

Non-Traditional Overall

Champion – Tiffany Eadie

Reserve – Criuty Burtchett