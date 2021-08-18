PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

BERRIEN SPRINGS — This week at the county fairgrounds, Berrien County residents watched in awe as performers played with fire and animals danced out choreographed routines.

Tuesday, the Berrien County Youth Fair welcomed Circus Continental to its grandstand to show off acts including juggling, stunts and animal shows. The day featured three free shows produced by Circus Continental and was sponsored by 98.3 The Coast.

Circus Continental has been entertaining children and adults alike for many years at the Berrien County Youth Fair. (Leader photos/SARAH CULTON)