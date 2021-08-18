August 19, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Niles Invitational

By Scott Novak

Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NILES — The 2021 high school tennis season kicked off Wednesday for several area teams as Niles hosted its annual invitational Wednesday.

The host Vikings, Brandywine and Edwardsburg participate in the tournament, which was split into two sites — Niles High School for doubles matches and Brandywine High School for singles matches.

Complete results will be available when the tournament is finished at leaderpub.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in La Grange Township crash

Business

Holden Green Tavern opens in downtown Cassopolis

Edwardsburg

ESC hosting movie night, backpack giveaway

Dowagiac

SMC ETS, MSU host entrepreneur camp

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: 4-H youth enjoying the return of Berrien County’s fair week

Berrien County

Berrien County youth compete in dog show contests

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan, Niles children win home economics awards at the Berrien County Youth Fair

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department to host back to school events

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair welcomes Circus Continental

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to district as student counselor

Business

Hidden Acres hosts first-ever Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

MSP Niles Post investigating fatal crash

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl