Meghan E. Rifenberg, of Niles

Dec. 14, 1997 — Aug. 15, 2021

Meghan E. Rifenberg, 23, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, due to injuries sustained in an accident.

She was born into this world, six minutes after her twin sister, Mariah, to Paul and Cheryl (MacDonald) Rifenberg on Dec. 14, 1997 in South Bend, Indiana.

Meghan has been a kind soul her entire life; always looking out for others and taking time with anyone who was in need of a friend. She graduated from St. Joseph High School, class of 2016, where she ran cross country for several years. Meghan also studied at several local colleges expanding her knowledge in a variety of areas. She was currently employed at Froehlich’s Kitchen and Pantry Restaurant in Three Oaks. While working at Froehlich’s, Meghan, a coffee and wine enthusiast, was able to expand her knowledge and share that with others.

Meghan was passionate about conservation and found great enjoyment in everything the outdoors had to offer her; whether it was the wind blowing in her face on her daily runs or traversing trails where she could lose herself in a long hike. Music was another language that spoke to Meghan’s heart; not only did she listen to a diverse assortment of genres and artists she even taught herself to play the violin by ear. Meghan was a fantastic mother to her cats, Ponyo, Rainn and Codsworth.

Meghan is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bud and Ruth Rifenberg; her maternal grandfather, John MacDonald, and her beloved cat, Conti.

Meghan leaves to cherish her memory her father, Paul (Karen) Rifenberg, of Niles; her mother, Dr. Cheryl MacDonald-Armstrong (Dr. Tom Armstrong), of St. Joseph; her siblings, Mariah Rifenberg (Kimmie Staggs), of Buchanan, David Neumann (Jessica Lynch), of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Nicholas (Kim) Neumann, of St. Joseph, Danica (Brian) Shier, of Edwardsburg, Pauline (Shane) Harris, of Edwardsburg, Tosca Rifenberg (Leshun Terry) of Kalamazoo, Arlene Colwander, of Warren, Michigan, Ian Armstrong, of Lombard, Illinois, Rachael and Jessie Armstrong, of St. Joseph, Jessica Barker (John Gard), of Portage, Michigan, Donald III (Ann) Barker, of Edwardsburg, Laura (Anthony) Borsa, of Bourbon, Indiana and Lisa (Scott) Saunders, of Niles; her grandmother, Kathryn “Lee” MacDonald (Robert Kerns), of Buchanan as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and countless lives she has touched.

Meghan will be greatly missed by her boyfriend and partner, the love of her life, W. Maxwell Wilson, of Niles. The two of them were inseparable and had experienced a lifetime of love in their five years together.

A time for family and friends to gather will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with an interment to follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Meghan to Fernwood Botanical Garden, 13988 Range Line Road, Niles, Michigan 49120 or to Pet Refuge at 4626 S Burnett Dr. in South Bend, Indiana 46614.

Meghan will be remembered for her kindness, free spirit and love for everyone she came in contact with. Our lives have been changed for the better by hers.