Eddies fall to Lakeshore in season opener

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Lakeshore, led by medalist Lydia Bixby, defeated Edwardsburg in their season-opening girls golf match at Four Lakes Country Club Tuesday.

The Lancers shot 208 as a time, while the Eddies, led by Chloe Baker’s 51, shot 217.

“Girls struggled a bit today,” said Edwardsburg Coach Steve Wright. “We have some potential to be a solid team but just need time and reps. We will get there.”

Edwardsburg also got a 53 from Chelsea Ziesmer, a pair of 56s from Libby Hunsberger and Lizzy Shirk, as well as a 57 from Madelyn Alford.

