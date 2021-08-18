August 19, 2021

Dowagiac releases ticket information for 2021 season

By Staff Report

Published 4:35 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Athletic Department announced it will go “cashless” for sporting event tickets in 2021-22.

Dowagiac has partnered with Hometown Tickets as its source for online athletic tickets. All online tickets must be purchased with a credit card or debit card prior to the sporting event. Walkup cash tickets will also be sold at events.

To purchase tickets online, go to dowagiacschools.hometownticking.com/embed/all.

Upon entering the site, those wishing to purchase tickets should follow these steps:

  • Select an event/game
  • Indicate the number of tickets needed
  • Purchase tickets
  • Tickets will be emailed to the purchaser
  • Open email prior to arrival at the event gate and present tickets by digital device or print tickets

Here are the ticket prices for 2021-22:

Family All Sports Pass — $125

  • Admissions to any high school or middle school non-postseason home games

Student Pass — $40

  • Admission to all high school and middle school non-postseason home games

Football Reserved Seating — $40

  • Good for one seat in the reserved seating section of all varsity non-postseason home football games

Football Season Tickets — $45

  • Good for entry to all high school and middle school home football games. Does not include reserved season (12 total games)

Volleyball Season Tickets — $40

  • Admission to any high school or middle school non-postseason home games (11 total games)

Soccer Season Tickets — $40

  • Admission to any high school or middle school non-postseason home games (8 total games)

Senior Citizen Policy (Adults 55 years and older)

  • Senior citizen passes are available at the Dowagiac Athletic Department Office for admission to all home high school and middle school games. Dowagiac senior citizen passes are also accepted at all away Wolverine Conference schools. Senior citizens without passes will require a digital or printed ticket at home and away events.

Football, volleyball and soccer season tickets are good for one admission [person] per event.

 

