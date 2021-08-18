Daily Data: Wednesday, Aug. 18
GOLF
LAKESHORE 209, EDWARDSBURG 216
At Four Lakes Country Club
Medalist
Lydia Bixby, Lakeshore – 41
Team results
Lakeshore
Lydia Bixby 41, Tali Najera 55, Natalie Spenner 56, McKenna Keim 56, Maddie Hawks 57, Kayla Pratt 59
Edwardsburg
Chloe Baker 51, Chelsea Ziesmer 53, Libby Hunsberger 56, Lizzy Shirk 56, Madelyn Alford 57, Sam Stewart 59, Shelby Hardin 59
You Might Like
Leader Publications composite sports schedule — Aug. 18 through Aug. 31
Here is the composite schedule for Brandywine, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg and Niles through the end of August. All schedules... read more