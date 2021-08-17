Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13
Aug. 9
8:05 a.m. – Lagrange/Mill, suspicious person
12:15 p.m. – Amtrak Depot, disorderly persons
3:15 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, civil assist
3:39 p.m. – First/Beckwith, disorderly person/arrested
5:45 p.m. – M-51 North/M-152, assist Cass County sheriffs department
6:01 p.m. – Harding’s, retail fraud complaint
6:15 p.m. – Poplar, assist Niles police department
7:00 p.m. – M-51 South, assist Tribal police department
7:17 p.m. – Adams, assist Cass County sheriffs department
8:51 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
Aug. 10
2:10 a.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department
10:04 a.m. – Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop
11:49 a.m. – Wilbur Hill/Pokagon, assist Cass County sheriffs department
12:03 p.m. – Lagrange, trespass complaint
1:18 p.m. – Lowe, trespass complaint
2:39 p.m. – High/Lowe, traffic crash/arrest
8:10 p.m. – First, traffic complaint
9:06 p.m. – Division, burglary/suspect arrested
10:20 p.m. – Orchard, malicious destruction of property
Aug. 11
3:45 a.m. – Police Department, assist Cassopolis police department
10:13 a.m. – Family Fare, lost property
11:34 a.m. – Jefferson/Henry, traffic stop
7:10 p.m. – Division/Pennsylvania, suspicious situation
9 p.m. – Police Department, civil assist
9:33 p.m. – Vineyard Place, civil dispute
Aug. 12
3:50 a.m. – Ashland, civil dispute
2:22 p.m. – Front, assist other agency
2:45 p.m. – Spruce, situation
4:08 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
6:52 p.m. – Marcellus, assist Cass County sheriffs department
8:40 p.m. – Prairie Ronde/Elm, traffic stop
9:20 p.m. – Front/Sunset, traffic stop
10:15 p.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department
Aug. 13
12:30 a.m. – Front/High, traffic stop
1:51 a.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, motor vehicle theft
MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension is partnering with USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to implement an... read more