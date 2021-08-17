August 17, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Aug. 9

8:05 a.m. – Lagrange/Mill, suspicious person

12:15 p.m. – Amtrak Depot, disorderly persons

3:15 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, civil assist

3:39 p.m. – First/Beckwith, disorderly person/arrested

5:45 p.m. – M-51 North/M-152, assist Cass County sheriffs department

6:01 p.m. – Harding’s, retail fraud complaint

6:15 p.m. – Poplar, assist Niles police department

7:00 p.m. – M-51 South, assist Tribal police department

7:17 p.m. – Adams, assist Cass County sheriffs department

8:51 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

 

Aug. 10

2:10 a.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department

10:04 a.m. – Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop

11:49 a.m. – Wilbur Hill/Pokagon, assist Cass County sheriffs department

12:03 p.m. – Lagrange, trespass complaint

1:18 p.m. – Lowe, trespass complaint

2:39 p.m. – High/Lowe, traffic crash/arrest

8:10 p.m. – First, traffic complaint

9:06 p.m. – Division, burglary/suspect arrested

10:20 p.m. – Orchard, malicious destruction of property

 

Aug. 11

3:45 a.m. – Police Department, assist Cassopolis police department

10:13 a.m. – Family Fare, lost property

11:34 a.m. – Jefferson/Henry, traffic stop

7:10 p.m. – Division/Pennsylvania, suspicious situation

9 p.m. – Police Department, civil assist

9:33 p.m. – Vineyard Place, civil dispute

 

Aug. 12

3:50 a.m. – Ashland, civil dispute

2:22 p.m. – Front, assist other agency

2:45 p.m. – Spruce, situation

4:08 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

6:52 p.m. – Marcellus, assist Cass County sheriffs department

8:40 p.m. – Prairie Ronde/Elm, traffic stop

9:20 p.m. – Front/Sunset, traffic stop

10:15 p.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County sheriffs department

 

Aug. 13

12:30 a.m. – Front/High, traffic stop

1:51 a.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, motor vehicle theft

 

 

Print Article

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges