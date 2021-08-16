Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

NILES — The Salvation Army of Niles’ Annual Backpack Program is running until Aug. 20.

“Thanks to the generous donations of those in our community, WNDU and many others, prepacked backpacks with basic age-appropriate school supplies will be available free to any child who needs it,” said Jim Cramer, development coordinator.

All interested in the program can come to The Salvation Army in Niles from 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16-20. Participants should bring picture identification, Social Security cards, medical insurance cards or birth certificates for each child and fill out a short application.

Due to COVID restrictions, participants will need to come to the back door, fill out an application outside and return to the door. Backpacks are first come, first served.

“If you are working and these pick-up times will not work for you, please call our office and we will do our best to work with you,” Cramer said. “You may also send someone will all your information (no exceptions) to pick up for you.”

The Salvation Army is located at 424 N 15th St., Niles. For more information, call (269) 684-2660.