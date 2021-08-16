August 17, 2021

Richard Green, of Elkhart

By Submitted

Published 4:32 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

April 18, 1934 — Aug. 11, 2021

Richard P. Green, 87, of Elkhart, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Elkhart Meadows in Elkhart.

Richard was born April 18, 1934, in Cassopolis, to the late Paul and Gladys (Burkett) Green. He married Norma Richer on Sept. 28, 1958.

Richard is preceded in death by two siblings: Wayne Green and Joan Swartz.

He is survived by his wife, Norma, of 62 years and a daughter: Deb (Troy) Hall, of Goshen; brothers: Terry (Sheryl) Green, of Akron, Indiana; Larry (Jane) Green, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Danny (Lynn) Green, of Lambertville, Michigan; Dave Green, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and a sister: Susan (Al) Wittenberg, of Three Rivers, Michigan . Also surviving Richard are his two grandchildren: Travis and Dustin Howie.

After Richard graduated from High School he was enlisted into the Army after the Korean War. For over 45 years, Richard worked for Miles Laboratories where he held many positions over the years of employment. When Richard wasn’t working, he loved being around old cars. In Richards free time he would collect vintage AV and Sound equipment. Richard also loved to produce and film videos for family and friends’ birthdays, weddings, and special events as well as photography. Richard was a past member of Sugar Grove Church in Goshen.

A visitation for Richard will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, followed by a funeral service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be directed to The Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Ave, Elkhart, Indiana 46516.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

Print Article

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges