PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The 75th annual Berrien County Youth Fair is underway. However, before the fair began welcoming visitors and youth exhibitors Monday morning, it needed to name its 2021 Royal Court.

Friday, the BCYF hosted its fair royalty contest. At the conclusion of the event, Hannah Hart and Frank Furst were named queen and king. First runner up for queen was Karen Smith, while first runner up for king was Paul Pirri. Rounding out the court are fair princess Emily Holt, fair prince Zach Stanley, Mr. Congeniality Jackson Hall and Miss Congeniality Elizabeth King.