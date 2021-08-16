August 17, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

By Submitted

Published 9:13 am Monday, August 16, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The 75th annual Berrien County Youth Fair is underway. However, before the fair began welcoming visitors and youth exhibitors Monday morning, it needed to name its 2021 Royal Court.

Friday, the BCYF hosted its fair royalty contest. At the conclusion of the event, Hannah Hart and Frank Furst were named queen and king. First runner up for queen was Karen Smith, while first runner up for king was Paul Pirri. Rounding out the court are fair princess Emily Holt, fair prince Zach Stanley, Mr. Congeniality Jackson Hall and Miss Congeniality Elizabeth King.

Print Article

Buchanan

Classic cars cruise into Buchanan for ‘American Idol’ star’s music video shoot

News

Niles Township to repair sidewalks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 9-13

Berrien County

MSU Extension launches invasive species detection program for Box Tree Moth

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District offering free well water screenings

News

No injuries reported in shooting at Niles apartment complex

Berrien County

Niles teen places third in senior rabbit showmanship contest

News

Teen arrested in connection to Niles shooting

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair opens time capsule

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison for possession of fentanyl

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to prison on drug charges

News

Salvation Army running backpack giveaway program through Aug. 20

Berrien County

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

Berrien County

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

Dowagiac

Dowagiac, Edwardsburg students win scholarship from Zolman’s Tire & Auto Care

Berrien County

PHOTO STORY: Berrien County Youth Fair names 2021 fair royalty

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Aug. 2-9

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges