August 17, 2021

Buchanan man gets prison time for assault

By Debra Haight

Published 11:43 am Monday, August 16, 2021

NILES — A Buchanan man is heading to prison on assault charges.

Michael W. Ingole, 44, of Buchanan, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to 12 months to five years in prison. He has credit for 115 days already served and must pay $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 24 in Buchanan. Police found the victim with one eye swollen shut, bites on both sides of her ribs and other bruises. The victim told police that Ingole choked her to the point that she could not breathe.

Defense attorney Carri Briseno said that her client was very remorseful and asked for time served and probation. She said Ingole would welcome anger management counseling. For his part, Ingole admitted that he does have a problem with anger.

“My concern here is your minimalization of what you actually did,” said Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock. “I have considerable concern over what happened versus what you said you did.”

“The information I have is that when police arrived the police had a swollen shut eye and said you had bit her on both sides of her ribs and choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe,” the judge said. “It doesn’t appear to be a situation where (probation) supervision will work.”

