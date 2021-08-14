Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

NILES — A Niles man was injured in a Friday evening shooting, according to the Niles Police Department.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin stated that at approximately 9:59 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of 8th Street and Poplar Street in Niles. Officers arrived at the scene to find a male shooting victim who was then sent to an area hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Officers are talking to witnesses, and canvassing the area looking for evidence, Millin said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Niles Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404.