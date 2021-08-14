August 14, 2021

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

By Staff Report

Published 12:04 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

NILES — A Niles man was injured in a Friday evening shooting, according to the Niles Police Department.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin stated that at approximately 9:59 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of 8th Street and Poplar Street in Niles. Officers arrived at the scene to find a male shooting victim who was then sent to an area hospital to receive treatment for his wounds.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Officers are talking to witnesses, and canvassing the area looking for evidence, Millin said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Niles Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404.

Print Article

Berrien County

BCYF home ec barn in good hands

Berrien County

BCYF announces 2021 grandstand entertainment

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair celebrates 75 years

Berrien County

After one-year hiatus, local food vendors enjoy return of fair season

News

Niles man injured in Friday night shooting

Dowagiac

Problem solving the key to success for Dowagiac manufacturer

Cass County

Marcellus man sentenced to prison on child sex abuse, child pornography charges

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man 30 to 50 years on criminal sexual conduct charges

Cass County

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

Business

Caring Circle, Spectrum Health Lakeland Homecare host community open house

Cass County

Return of Cass County Fair a success for officials, community

Education

PHOTO STORY: Backpacks for Good event donates 700 bags filled with school supplies to Niles students

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Board approves digitization of building documents

Buchanan

Buchanan chamber, city partner in creation of new leadership role

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves N. Paul Street Sidewalk Project

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

Berrien County

Changes coming to Berrien County Trial Court

Business

Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Berrien County Health Department recommends all residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Brandywine Education

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass Kickstart to Careers prepares to welcome new students to program

Cass County

Cass County Public Transit Authority names new executive director

Business

30th annual Rod and Roll car show returns Aug. 21

News

Niles District Library to approve fiscal year 2022 budget