August 13, 2021

PET OF THE WEEK: Sriracha, from Cass County Animal Control

By Submitted

Published 12:51 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Sriracha is a sweet, but spicy kitten that is 5 months old. When he came to the shelter in early July, he was sassy and frightened of everything. Now Sriracha is a curious kitten who is learning to love cuddles and human touch. Sriracha is neutered and rabies vaccinated. His adoption fee is $30. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.

