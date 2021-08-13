PET OF THE WEEK: Atlas, of Animal Aid
Meet cute Atlas, a smart 8-month-old. This lab-pit mix has a lab temperament. He is great with children and other dogs, but not good with cats. He is house-trained, current on shots and neutered. He is fostered by Mutterly Love for Animal Aid. Call to visit there or inquire at Animal Aid (269) 934-SPAY (7729).
