August 12, 2021

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

By Submitted

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

BERRIEN COUNTY — Per the Centers for Disease Control current guidelines, Berrien County moved into the Substantial category for COVID-19 transmission rates effective Aug. 8. In consultation with the Berrien County Health Department, the Berrien County Trial Court will update the following policies as they relate to the use of face coverings in the court facilities:

  • All visitors to any court facility (including the Niles courthouse and Berrien County Juvenile Center) will be required to practice standard social distancing. When unable to practice social distancing, all visitors will be required to wear a face covering – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All participants in a courtroom proceeding will be required to wear a face covering if unable to practice standard social distancing – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All jurors summoned for duty will be required to wear a face covering while performing their duties as a juror. All jurors will complete a health screening upon entry into the court facilities.
  • All court staff unable to practice standard social distancing will be required to wear a face covering in public areas – regardless of vaccination status.
  • All visitors, staff and youth at the Berrien County Juvenile Center will be required to wear a face covering when in shared spaces.

These policies are effective beginning Monday and will remain in effect until such time as the county’s rate of transmission returns to moderate or upon further recommendation of the Berrien County Health Department or the CDC, according to officials.

Print Article

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves N. Paul Street Sidewalk Project

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court updates COVID-19 policies

Berrien County

Changes coming to Berrien County Trial Court

Business

Hidden Acres to host inaugural Antiques at The Farm Bazaar and Artisan Market

Berrien County

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Berrien County Health Department recommends all residents wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Brandywine Education

Niles nonprofit to host back-to-school event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass Kickstart to Careers prepares to welcome new students to program

Cass County

Cass County Public Transit Authority names new executive director

Business

30th annual Rod and Roll car show returns Aug. 21

News

Niles District Library to approve fiscal year 2022 budget

Berrien County

Berrien County sets up cooling stations

Dowagiac

Dowagiac grad returns to teach

Cassopolis

MEC reports power outages following storm

Edwardsburg

Aug. 19 Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum speaker canceled

Brandywine Education

Brandywine student earns first place in White House art competition

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police investigate hit and run injury crash

Breaking News

Car crashes into Niles Dollar Tree

Brandywine Education

Brandywine entering negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer

News

Niles Housing Commission seeks to modernize elevators in downtown high rise

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes new high school principal, middle school assistant principal

News

Niles City Council approves next city clerk

News

Teen injured in Niles shooting

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District plans 2021 MAEAP Day

Berrien County

Heat advisory declared