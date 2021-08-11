Berrien County sets up cooling stations

Berrien County — Due to the continued power outages and flooding in the southwest portion of Berrien County, the Berrien County Emergency Operations Center has been activated again today. Additional storms last night with damaging winds and heavy rain caused the current power outage to be extended for several hours. With the temperatures rising and the potential for higher than normal heat index there have been cooling stations set up at the following locations as of 11:45 a.m.

New Buffalo Township Public Safety Building – 18959 US-12, New Buffalo

Michiana Village Hall – 4000 Cherokee Dr., New Buffalo

Lake Township Hall – 3220 W. Shawnee Road, Bridgman

Lakeshore Public Schools Auditorium — 5771 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville

Each of these locations are open and operational if individuals need to utilize them and get out of the warm conditions or charge cell phones or other electronic devices.

The health and safety of those visiting the cooling centers is a priority, officials said. Face masks are recommended for everyone visiting the center, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Any individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to isolate onsite. Those visiting cooling centers are encouraged to take key protective actions such as washing hands often, keeping physical distance from others where possible.

If individuals have questions or need assistance for non-emergency issues they are requested to call 2-1-1.

Holden Road between Shawnee and Snow roads and California Road between Ott and Snow roads are still closed at this time due to high water and possible culvert issues under the roadway. Each of these roads may be closed for a considerable amount of time.

Several fire departments have been responding to carbine monoxide calls at residences that are using generators without adequate ventilation.