Work begins on Dowagiac baseball field

DOWAGIAC — Construction on the new Dowagiac Union High School baseball field has begun.

Workers were clearing dead grass and dirt from the area that will make up the infield and outfield of the new home of the Chieftains.

According to Dowagiac Athletic Director Brent Nate, the project hopefully will be finished before the spring season begins in late March or early April.

The Dowagiac Board of Education unanimously approved the construction of a new baseball field at its June meeting. The cost of the project, which will include the construction of a press box and bathroom facilities, will be less than $290,000, according to Dowagiac Superintendent Jonathan Whan.

Dowagiac currently plays its home baseball games at Rotary Park.

Next to the new baseball field, the area known as Northwest Park will also feature a practice field for the Chieftain soccer programs. Fall sports practice began Monday for Dowagiac’s boys soccer team.