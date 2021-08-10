Cass County Conservation District plans 2021 MAEAP Day

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Conservation District, in partnership with the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, will be hosting its 2021 Field Day on Wednesday, Aug. 25. This free event will be hosted by Kelsey Lake Farms, located at 22599 Kelsey Lake St. in Cassopolis. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up around 8:30 p.m. Smoked chicken and an assortment of side dishes will be served from Scott’s Pig Roast.

The Conservation District will be presenting the 2020 Conservation Farmer of the Year Award and Wildlife Stewardship Award. Following will be presentations from Michigan State University Extension professionals, Jon Laporte, Eric Anderson, Dean Baas, Sarah Froznak, Bruce McKellar and Lyndon Kelley. Topics of discussion include farm finances, nitrogen movement, tillage, manure nutrient management, herbicide-resistant weeds and irrigation.

Producers attending this event will qualify for two core Restricted Use Pesticide credits, as well as MAEAP education credits. Boots and rain gear are recommended, as some presentations will be given outdoors.

Organizers ask that guests wear a mask if they are unvaccinated. To RSVP, call (269) 445-8641 ext. 5.