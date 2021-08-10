August 10, 2021

Brandywine entering negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer

By Caleb Steensma

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

NILES – Brandywine School District is taking the next steps in hiring a resource officer for their K-12 schools.

On Monday, the Brandywine School Board approved a motion to allow the district’s Superintendent Karen Weimer to go into contract negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

“This approval doesn’t mean we are hiring a resource officer. This is just the next step of the process.” Weimer said

The proposal for a school resource officer still needs to be approved by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.

If approved, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office will hire the officer, but the Brandywine School Board will have input on the hiring.

The officer will have school resource officer training. With this training, the officer will be trained for what happens in a school environment.

“We see the resource office as a positive resource for not only students and staff but for the community,” Weimer said. “This will be someone that students see every day, and we hope can help students with cyberbullying, drug and alcohol abuse.”

During the meeting the school board allowed Middle School/High School principal Travis Walker to talk about his experience with a resource officer at Constantine.

“Our officer was a huge benefit to our school and community,” Walker said. “Our officer allowed our staff and me to really focus on the instructional part of school.”

Funding for the resource officer will be paid 70 percent by Brandywine schools and 30 percent by Niles Township. The total cost of the officer would be $135,000. Brandywine will pay for the officer with grant money.

“We look at our funds for the get few years and see this as a good time to hire a resource officer,” Weimer said. “We want this officer long-term not just for one year — we are hoping to start with a three-year contract.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Brandywine entering negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer

News

Niles Housing Commission seeks to modernize elevators in downtown high rise

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes new high school principal, middle school assistant principal

News

Niles City Council approves next city clerk

News

Teen injured in Niles shooting

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District plans 2021 MAEAP Day

Berrien County

Heat advisory declared

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: July 26-Aug. 2

Cass County

One killed, three injured in three-vehicle crash on M-51 near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Royal Connection closing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 4-9

Berrien County

Two area women sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court

News

Sewer overflow in Niles contained

Cass County

Man convicted of killing Dowagiac resident denied motion to withdraw guilty plea

Dowagiac

SMC ETS STEM Camp promotes growth mindset

Edwardsburg

Minor injuries reported in Eagle Lake boat collision

Edwardsburg

Schuh, Benes win Eagle Lake Triathlon titles

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Riverfest returns to warm welcome

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts inaugural art fair

Berrien County

PHOTO GALLERY: Fort St. Joseph portrays People of the Post

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis’ Bradley wins second straight Showmanship Sweepstakes

News

UPDATE: Man injured in stabbing at Niles Walmart

Cass County

Nonprofit fighting to keep doors open seeks community support

Berrien County

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases