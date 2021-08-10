August 10, 2021

Arnold Garritano Jr., of St. Joseph

By Submitted

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

April 9, 1964 — Aug. 8, 2021

Arnold (Arnie) Garritano Jr., 57, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Arnie was born on April 9, 1964, in Niles, to Arnold and Carole (Thompson) Garritano, Sr. He was a 1982 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. On Sept. 2, 1995, he married Karen French. Arnold also made Byron Center, Michigan and Maineville, Ohio his home. Arnie was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1983, but after injury he focused on coaching baseball and softball. Family was of great importance, and he was very proud of his all his children. He was always available to friends and family who needed help, assistance, or to grab breakfast or a beer. Arnold is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Danny O’Brien, of South Bend, August Garritano, of South Bend, Rachel Garritano, of Atlanta, and Michael Garritano, of St. Joseph; his father, Arnold Garritano, Sr., sisters, Annette (Bobby) Forsythe, of Benton Harbor and Lynne (Toby) Laubach, of Eau Claire; and countless relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole, in 2009. Visitation with the family is on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Brandywine entering negotiations with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer

News

Niles Housing Commission seeks to modernize elevators in downtown high rise

Dowagiac

DUS welcomes new high school principal, middle school assistant principal

News

Niles City Council approves next city clerk

News

Teen injured in Niles shooting

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District plans 2021 MAEAP Day

Berrien County

Heat advisory declared

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: July 26-Aug. 2

Cass County

One killed, three injured in three-vehicle crash on M-51 near Dowagiac

Berrien County

Royal Connection closing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 4-9

Berrien County

Two area women sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court

News

Sewer overflow in Niles contained

Cass County

Man convicted of killing Dowagiac resident denied motion to withdraw guilty plea

Dowagiac

SMC ETS STEM Camp promotes growth mindset

Edwardsburg

Minor injuries reported in Eagle Lake boat collision

Edwardsburg

Schuh, Benes win Eagle Lake Triathlon titles

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Riverfest returns to warm welcome

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg hosts inaugural art fair

Berrien County

PHOTO GALLERY: Fort St. Joseph portrays People of the Post

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis’ Bradley wins second straight Showmanship Sweepstakes

News

UPDATE: Man injured in stabbing at Niles Walmart

Cass County

Nonprofit fighting to keep doors open seeks community support

Berrien County

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases