Arnold Garritano Jr., of St. Joseph

April 9, 1964 — Aug. 8, 2021

Arnold (Arnie) Garritano Jr., 57, of St. Joseph, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Arnie was born on April 9, 1964, in Niles, to Arnold and Carole (Thompson) Garritano, Sr. He was a 1982 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School. On Sept. 2, 1995, he married Karen French. Arnold also made Byron Center, Michigan and Maineville, Ohio his home. Arnie was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1983, but after injury he focused on coaching baseball and softball. Family was of great importance, and he was very proud of his all his children. He was always available to friends and family who needed help, assistance, or to grab breakfast or a beer. Arnold is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Danny O’Brien, of South Bend, August Garritano, of South Bend, Rachel Garritano, of Atlanta, and Michael Garritano, of St. Joseph; his father, Arnold Garritano, Sr., sisters, Annette (Bobby) Forsythe, of Benton Harbor and Lynne (Toby) Laubach, of Eau Claire; and countless relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carole, in 2009. Visitation with the family is on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m., at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at starks-menchinger.com.