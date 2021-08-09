August 9, 2021

Two area women sentenced in Berrien County Trial Court

By Debra Haight

Published 12:47 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

NILES – Two area women were sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

In the first case, a Niles woman was sentenced for disorderly conduct and use of meth.

Angela Marie Koehler, 43, of Old U.S. 31 in Niles pleaded guilty to second offense use of meth and disorderly person and was sentenced to credit for 24 days served on the disorderly charge and credit for 52 days served on the meth charge. She must pay a total of $428 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Dec. 31, 2020, at Third and Broadway in Niles.

Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock noted that Koehler has more serious pending issues in Cass County. She is under deferred sentencing in Cass County on delivery/manufacture of meth, possession of meth and maintaining a drug house charges.

In the second case, Dymon Dejanae Lomax, 28, of Union Street in Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to return rented property over $1,000 and less than $20,000 and was sentenced to credit for one day served and $1,008 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Nov. 2, 2020, in the city of Niles.

