Sewer overflow in Niles contained

NILES — A sanitary sewer overflow in Niles has been contained.

The city of Niles Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced a sanitary sewer overflow of 94,500 gallons at the Progressive Drive lift station.

The overflow was contained by a coffer dam and did not reach any receiving waters, according to Wastewater Superintendent John Simpson.

The site was excavated, and the spoils were removed to the WWTP for proper disposal.