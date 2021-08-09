Minor injuries reported in Eagle Lake boat collision

EDWARDSBURG — Minor injuries were reported following a boat collision on Eagle Lake, according to the Edwardsburg Fire Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Edwardsburg Fire Department was dispatched to Eagle Lake for a possible fire after two boats collided and had become stuck together. Firefighters were made aware that there were passengers on the boat.

After units arrived, there was no fire. All passengers were transported to shore, treated and released for minor injuries.

Cass County Marine Division, Ontwa Township, Edwardsburg Ambulance, and True’s Towing were all at the scene to assist with the incident