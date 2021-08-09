Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 4-9
Aug. 4
8 a.m. – Bradley, civil dispute
9:28 a.m. – Courtland, larceny complaint
9:45 a.m. – Spruce, fraud complaint
11:35 a.m. – Baymont Inn, vehicle lock out
1:05 p.m. – Baymont Inn, disorderly person
2:25 p.m. – Thickstun, obstructing justice
5:50 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, found property
7:33 p.m. – Riverside/Vineyard Place, general assist
9:57 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist
11:05 p.m. – Division, disorderly persons
Aug. 5
1:15 a.m. – Townhall, assist Cass County Sheriffs Department
2:19 a.m. – Baymont Inn, disorderly person
9:16 a.m. – Walnut/Lowe, found property
12:35 p.m. – Riverside Apartments, stalking complaint
3:30 p.m. – Division/Colby, civil assist
7:16 p.m. – Oak, assist other agency
9:13 p.m. – Pokagon/M-51 South, traffic stop
10:12 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
Aug. 6
1:42 a.m. – Police Department, paper service
7:41 a.m. – Speedway, suspicious person
8:39 a.m. – Orchard, malicious destruction of property
9:30 a.m. – Police Department, general assist
10:44 a.m. – Front, alarm
12:01 p.m. – Main/Lowe, traffic crash
1:26 p.m. – Little Caesar’s, civil assist
11:50 p.m. – Riverside, alarm
Aug. 7
12:16 a.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County Sheriffs department
2:41 a.m. – Shell Mart, motor vehicle theft
8:41 a.m. – Bradley, public peace
2:22 p.m. – M-62/Daily, traffic complaint
6 p.m. – Thickstun/Cora, assault complaint
7:48 p.m. – Lions Club, assist Cass County Sheriffs Department
8:04 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute
9:40 p.m. – Ashland, civil dispute
10:05 p.m. – Miller, public peace
11 p.m. – McMasters, civil dispute
Aug. 8
12:42 a.m. – Commercial, alarm
12:53 a.m. – Hillcrest Apartments, disorderly persons
10:22 a.m. – New York, public peace
11:32 a.m. – Pennsylvania/Commercial, traffic stop
2:44 p.m. – Cass/second, conservation
3:43 p.m. – Prairie Ronde, civil dispute
4:28 p.m. – Telegraph, vehicle lock out
8:30 p.m. – Police Department, found property
10:14 p.m. – High, suspicious situation
Aug. 9
4:15 a.m. – New York/Main, warrant arrest
