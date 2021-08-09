August 9, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 4-9

By Submitted

Published 2:40 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

Aug. 4

8 a.m. – Bradley, civil dispute

9:28 a.m. – Courtland, larceny complaint

9:45 a.m. – Spruce, fraud complaint

11:35 a.m. – Baymont Inn, vehicle lock out

1:05 p.m. – Baymont Inn, disorderly person

2:25 p.m. – Thickstun, obstructing justice

5:50 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, found property

7:33 p.m. – Riverside/Vineyard Place, general assist

9:57 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

11:05 p.m. – Division, disorderly persons

 

Aug. 5

1:15 a.m. – Townhall, assist Cass County Sheriffs Department

2:19 a.m. – Baymont Inn, disorderly person

9:16 a.m. – Walnut/Lowe, found property

12:35 p.m. – Riverside Apartments, stalking complaint

3:30 p.m. – Division/Colby, civil assist

7:16 p.m. – Oak, assist other agency

9:13 p.m. – Pokagon/M-51 South, traffic stop

10:12 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

 

Aug. 6

1:42 a.m. – Police Department, paper service

7:41 a.m. – Speedway, suspicious person

8:39 a.m. – Orchard, malicious destruction of property

9:30 a.m. – Police Department, general assist

10:44 a.m. – Front, alarm

12:01 p.m. – Main/Lowe, traffic crash

1:26 p.m. – Little Caesar’s, civil assist

11:50 p.m. – Riverside, alarm

 

Aug. 7

12:16 a.m. – M-51 North, assist Cass County Sheriffs department

2:41 a.m. – Shell Mart, motor vehicle theft

8:41 a.m. – Bradley, public peace

2:22 p.m. – M-62/Daily, traffic complaint

6 p.m. – Thickstun/Cora, assault complaint

7:48 p.m. – Lions Club, assist Cass County Sheriffs Department

8:04 p.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

9:40 p.m. – Ashland, civil dispute

10:05 p.m. – Miller, public peace

11 p.m. – McMasters, civil dispute

 

Aug. 8

12:42 a.m. – Commercial, alarm

12:53 a.m. – Hillcrest Apartments, disorderly persons

10:22 a.m. – New York, public peace

11:32 a.m. – Pennsylvania/Commercial, traffic stop

2:44 p.m. – Cass/second, conservation

3:43 p.m. – Prairie Ronde, civil dispute

4:28 p.m. – Telegraph, vehicle lock out

8:30 p.m. – Police Department, found property

10:14 p.m. – High, suspicious situation

 

Aug. 9

4:15 a.m. – New York/Main, warrant arrest

