Barbara R. Rank, of Florence, Wisconsin

Oct. 19, 1924 — Aug. 8, 2021

Barbara R. Rank, 96, of Florence, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Florence Health Services, Florence, Wisconsin.

She was born Oct. 18, 1924, in Dowagiac, daughter of the late Raymond and Margaret (Wolf) Wilson. Barb lived for more than 80 years in Dowagiac before moving to Kingsford in 2005 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother, and her family was especially dear to her. She married Charles Rank Jr. in downstate Michigan in 1948. He preceded her in death in 1984. Barb was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Kingsford, and looked forward to receiving her weekly devotions from the church. She was active over the years and attended bible studies in her apartment building throughout the years.

Barb is survived by her daughter, Mary (Curt) Meissner, Florence, Wisconsin; two sisters, Carol Taylor,of Niles, and Ruthie Pfau, of North Carolina; two grandchildren, Amy (Ron) Conery, of Channing, Michigan, and Andrea (Jake Smith) Smiltneek, of Aurora, Wisconsin; three great-grandchildren, Katie Smiltneek, of Channing, Michigan, Ryan (Jordan Applecamp) Smiltneek, of Sagola, Michigan, and Max Smith, of Tennessee; two great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Harger and Rylee Smiltneek; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charles, Barb was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Rank; two brothers, Don Wilson, and Jim Wilson; two sisters, Joyce Krenn and Beverly Wilson.

Private family services will be held on the family farm in Homestead, Wisconsin.

You may leave condolence or tribute for Barbara’s Family online at jacobsfuneralhomes.com.

The Family has chosen Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Michigan, to honor Barbara’s legacy of life.