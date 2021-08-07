PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Lake Triathlon returns
EDWARDSBURG — The Eagle Lake Triathlon returned after a year’s absence due to COVID-19 Saturday.
Participants dealt with rain, heat and humidity to compete in the event, but few seemed to mind as they were once again able to compete in the swim, bike and road racing events of the triathlon.
Complete results are currently not available. They will be posted as soon as they are received.
