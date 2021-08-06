August 6, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Demolition derby takes over Cass County Fair grandstand

By Sarah Culton

Published 8:32 am Friday, August 6, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The roar of battered engines and the clash of steel crashing against steel brought cheers to the Cass County Fair grandstand Thursday evening.

Starting at 7 p.m., the grandstand was host to a demolition derby hosted by Hartsell Promotions.

The annual event brought hundreds of fans to the fair to watch as drivers crashed against each other to see who would be the last car standing.

