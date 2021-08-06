Pet of the Week: Lily from Paws of Hope
Meet Lily from Paws of Hope. She loves nuzzling but is can also entertain herself. She is quiet, easy going, and good with kids and calm dogs. She is picky about felines, but good with most — especially boys. She is spayed and current on shots. For more information, contact Paws of Hope at information@pawsofhope.org or (269) 340-0272.
