August 7, 2021

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases

By Debra Haight

Published 3:52 pm Friday, August 6, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Two area residents were sentenced in two home invasion and illegal entry cases.

Dakota Mukwa Collett, 18, of Village Heights Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree home invasion and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Swift & Sure program, credit for 41 days already served, $2,628 in fines and costs and $368.45 restitution.

The incident occurred Dec. 12, 2019, when he and others broke into a home in Edwardsburg to steal cigarettes because they knew the resident was in jail. 

“This was extremely dangerous behavior. They went in to steal cigarettes and the police came in with their guns drawn,” Fitz said. “This could have had a really bad result. There are two roads he can choose, he can put this case behind him or not. … Eighteen is a good age to be, but it’s not a good age to be in prison.”

Ramiro Antonio Pompey, 30, of Highfield Road in Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit illegal entry and was sentenced to credit for three days served and $1,275 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 18, 2020, when he went to a property his mother owned and was letting someone stay there and tried to kick in the door.

“I hope you learned your lesson,” Judge Herman said. “If you come upon a situation like this, contact the police. Even if you’re in the right, you can still go to jail if you breach the peace. A legal position civilly doesn’t justify committing a crime.”

In other sentencings:

• Robert Steven Boles, 69, of Fairlawn Drive in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and was sentenced to two years’ probation, five days in jail with credit for one served and $2,800 in fines, costs and restitution. The incident occurred Oct. 1, 2020, when police were dispatched to a personal injury accident where Boles’ vehicle had struck a rock off a road in Wayne Township. His blood alcohol was .222.

• Jerry Henry Owens, 52, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and possession of cocaine and was sentenced to credit for 93 days served and $50 for the domestic violence and two years’ probation, credit for 256 days served and $1,568 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 23, 2020, on Amerihost Drive in Dowagiac.

Robert Reyna, 47, of East Telegraph in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to second offense domestic violence and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for 41 days served and $1,955 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 21, 2020, in Dowagiac.

David Allen Thomas, 35, of Mulberry Street in Vandalia, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years’ probation, credit for three days served and $2,268 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 21 in Penn Township.

Print Article

News

UPDATE: Man injured in stabbing at Niles Walmart

Cass County

Nonprofit fighting to keep doors open seeks community support

Berrien County

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis men sentenced to fines, probation in home invasion cases

Cass County

Kalamazoo man who robbed Vandalia Dollar General headed to prison

News

DEVELOPING: Police investigating incident at Niles Walmart

Buchanan

Buchanan Art Center celebrating ‘Sweet 16’

Dowagiac

Local church to host discussion about Dowagiac author’s book on the Battle of Gettysburg

Cass County

First-time poultry show participant soaking up fair experience

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Demolition derby takes over Cass County Fair grandstand

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles’ Reske takes home Cass County cat show title

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners pass resolution supporting Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail project

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools make masks optional for students, staff

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation golf outing raises $19,000

Cass County

Two injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Cass County Fair hosts Law Enforcement Day

Berrien County

Heroin, meth, firearms seized during search warrants in Niles, Buchanan

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Niles teen takes home three first place wins in Cass County Fair youth horse, pony show

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien, Cass counties announces Tapas on the Green event

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: NTPA Tractor Pull wows crowd at Cass County Fair

News

Niles Riverfest begins Thursday

Cass County

Cass County Conservation district announces 2020 awards

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland Foundation awards $75,000 in scholarships, grants

Giving

Niles church nearing fundraising goal for new community playground