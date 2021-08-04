Larry Ross Van Lue, of Cassopolis

Nov. 10, 1942 — July 28, 2021

Larry Ross Van Lue, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Nov. 10, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana, the oldest of twelve children born to Sherman and Neva Van Lue. He married Betty Jane Quebedeaux Aug. 17, 1963, in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Larry served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He loved jazz and traditional bluegrass and played several instruments, including banjo, guitar, piano and organ. Larry loved his dog, Petey, and cats, Mama Cat and Snowy. He loved fishing year-round and was a huge fan of all things food (he was always the gravy maker every Thanksgiving). Larry was a story teller extreme.

Larry will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Van Lue, of Cassopolis; two daughters, Kimberly (Patrick) Aird, of Niles, Michele (Robert) Dillavou, of Niles; one son, Ronald Van Lue, of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Amber (Jose) Quinones, Nathanial (fiance’ Rebecca Teed) Filley, Jessica (Josh) Manning, Jared LeClercq, Jordan Filley, Airman First Class Shane Filley, Jonathan Schrock, Bayley LeClercq, Colt LeClercq; two great grandchildren, Hayden Van Lue, Ryleigh Manning; five sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Karacson, Karen Hillelson, twins Beverly (David) Zimmerman and Barbara Shirley, Becky (Jeff) Thompson; two brothers, Walter (Maryann) Van Lue, Mark (Laura) Van Lue; two brothers-in-law, David Usher, Robin Koch; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Rosalie Usher, Betsy Koch, Christine Van Lue; and one brother, Brian Van Lue.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, when he will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Larry be made to Cass County Veterans Affairs, 120 North Broadway Street, Suite 215, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.