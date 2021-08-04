August 5, 2021

John William Dryer, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, August 4, 2021

May 19, 1939 — July 29, 2021

John William Dryer, 82, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began May 19, 1939, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the older of two children born to born to Zygferd and Esther Dryer. He married Patricia Ann Rauch June 13, 1970, in South Bend, Indiana.

She survives.

John was employed as a sales representative in the recreational vehicle industry. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Chicago Bulls. John’s favorite pastime was fishing.

John will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Dryer, of Cassopolis; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Katie Dryer, of Austin, Texas; two granddaughters, Oslyn Dryer, Daisy Dryer; one sister, Loretta Dass, of Cassopolis; one niece, Amy Rauch, of Mishawaka, and one nephew, Eric Rauch, of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. in Penn Friends Community Church, 19107 Quaker Street, Cassopolis, Michigan. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the church. Mr. Dryer will be laid to rest in a private family committal in Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Sumnerville, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of John be made to Compassus Hospice, 5220 Lovers Lane, Suite 140, Portage, Michigan 49002.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

