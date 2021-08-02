Rosemary Rank, of Dowagiac

Dec. 3, 1941 — July 30, 2021

Rosemary Rank, 79, of Dowagiac, passed away, Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Keeler Cemetery in Keeler, Michigan. Memorial donations in Rosemary’s name may be made to Cass County 4-H. Those wishing to sign Rosemary’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.

Rosemary was born Dec. 3, 1941, in Dowagiac to Jess & Louella Ridenour. She graduated from Dowagiac High School, class of 1960. Rosemary was employed for several years in the lunchroom at Kincheloe School in Dowagiac where the kids gave her the nickname “Goober.”

She later gained employment at Jones Inter Cable in Dowagiac and was known as Dowagiac’s “Cable Lady.” Rosemary then took a job at Dana Corporation for several years before gaining employment with Tyler Refrigeration from where she retired in 2009 after 13 years.

Rosemary was a 4-H leader and a Girl Scout leader while her daughters participated in each. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. In her free time, Rosemary enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, knitting, crossword puzzles, watching NASCAR, Notre Dame football, and the Olympics every four years. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Tina Morningstar, Jodi (Tom) Jerdon, both of Dowagiac, Brian (Paula) Rank, of Cassopolis, Michael J. Cook, of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Angela (Nate Woods) Rank, Kayla Morningstar, Brian (Fiance Mandy Chapman) Kasie (Cory Lovelace) Rank, Drew Rank, Ella Jerdon, Anna Jerdon, Justin (Brandy) Morseau, Matthew (Dorothea) Skornog; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Jeffries, A’Jay Rank-Flewellen, Kawahn, Natwahn & Niyana Woods, Briehl Barham, Jayden & Jaxson Rank, Julian, Gavin Aiden & Dylan Lovelace, Lorenzo Gasco, Noah Nail, Kaston & Easton Morseau; and great-great-grandchildren, Zaylen & Kyce Jeffries.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Cheryl Ridenour in 1940, and by her grandson, Darin Franco-Rank in 1994.